BBC announces new TV show "reimagining" Enid Blyton's The Famous Five

The BBC has announced a brand new TV series based on Enid Blyton’s The Famous Five books.

Based on Enid Blyton’s 21 series, the new show will be told across three, feature-length episodes.

A teaser shares: “The series follows five daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger, and astounding secrets in an unforgettable odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between the fearless young heroes.”

Nicolas Winding Refn, creator and executive producer, said: “All my life I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure.

“By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come.”

Patricia Hidalgo, Director BBC Children’s and Education, added: “Bringing these books to life with a new reimagining of The Famous Five is a real treat for BBC audiences and a celebration of British heritage.

“These stories are loved around the world and bringing families together is a key part of our strategy so we hope it introduces a new generation of viewers to these wonderful adventures.”

Filming is currently underway across the South West of the UK.

Casting and a release date are to be announced.

