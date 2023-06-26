The Horne Section TV Show renewed for second series on Channel 4

Alex Horne and his band will be back for a new series of The Horne Section TV Show on Channel 4.

Written by and starring Alex Horne (creator of BAFTA and National Comedy Award Winning Taskmaster) and his band, the show first debuted in 2022.

A second series is now in production for Channel 4 with internationally renowned musician, comedian, writer, and actor Reggie Watts joining the cast along with critically-acclaimed comic Tim Key, and John Oliver as returning special guests.

Desiree Burch (Live At The Apollo), Georgia Tennant (Staged), and Camille Ucan (Lee and Dean) also star in the returning cast, while Ronni Ancona (Friday Night Live), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts), Stevie Martin (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown), and Anna Crilly (Horrible Histories: The Movie) join the new cast for the new show .

Alongside Alex, making up the band are Joe Auckland (trumpet and banjo), Mark Brown (saxophone and guitar), Will Collier (bass), Ben Reynolds (drums and percussion) and Ed Sheldrake (keyboards).

For now, the first series of the show is available to watch online on Channel 4.com.

A teaser for the original series shares: “Tired of being the little assistant, Alex Horne finally has the chance to be the star of his very own late night music chat show, which he insists on filming live from his family home.

“With the help of his loyal, and much more talented, band The Horne Section, Alex is ready to pull out all the stops to impress the big bosses at Channel 4.”