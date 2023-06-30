Riches cast revealed for new drama on ITV1

Riches has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

After its debut on ITVX in 2022, the drama comes to ITV1 this summer.

A teaser for the series shares: “Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged and super-successful Richards family led by London based business mogul Stephen Richards.

Sarah Niles (Claudia) in “Riches”

“With his sudden death his family are left in disarray at the return of his estranged American daughter and son, Nina and Simon. Their arrival from New York is the catalyst for a messy showdown with Stephen’s wife, Claudia, and children from their marriage, as both factions vie for control of the family black hair and beauty empire, Flair & Glory.”

Riches 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of Riches

Deborah Ayorinde plays Nina Richards

Hugh Quarshie plays Stephen Richards

Sarah Niles plays Claudia Richards

Emmanuel Imani plays Simon Richards

Ola Orebiyi plays Gus Richards

Adeyinka Akrinade plays Alesha Richards

Cj Beckford plays Andre

Nneka Okoye plays Wanda

Hermione Norris plays Maureen

Brendan Coyle plays Gideon

Saffron Hocking plays Sasha Banley

Paul Forman plays Luke

Jourdan Dunn plays Davina Chase

Jumoke Fashola plays Oyin Richards

Olivia Bart Plange plays Young Nina

Watch Riches on TV and online

Riches begins on ITV1 on Friday, 30 June at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on TV.

Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online on ITVX now.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “Following sudden and devastating circumstances in the Richards family, Nina and Simon, the estranged children of Stephen Richards are brought back to the UK.

“A surprising turn of events regarding the future of the family’s hair and cosmetics empire Flair and Glory, brings the reunited family into collision.”

