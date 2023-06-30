Riches cast revealed for new drama on ITV1

Riches has arrived on ITV1 – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
After its debut on ITVX in 2022, the drama comes to ITV1 this summer.
A teaser for the series shares: “Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged and super-successful Richards family led by London based business mogul Stephen Richards.
“With his sudden death his family are left in disarray at the return of his estranged American daughter and son, Nina and Simon. Their arrival from New York is the catalyst for a messy showdown with Stephen’s wife, Claudia, and children from their marriage, as both factions vie for control of the family black hair and beauty empire, Flair & Glory.”
Riches 2023 cast
Deborah Ayorinde plays Nina Richards
Hugh Quarshie plays Stephen Richards
Sarah Niles plays Claudia Richards
Emmanuel Imani plays Simon Richards
Ola Orebiyi plays Gus Richards
Adeyinka Akrinade plays Alesha Richards
Cj Beckford plays Andre
Nneka Okoye plays Wanda
Hermione Norris plays Maureen
Brendan Coyle plays Gideon
Saffron Hocking plays Sasha Banley
Paul Forman plays Luke
Jourdan Dunn plays Davina Chase
Jumoke Fashola plays Oyin Richards
Olivia Bart Plange plays Young Nina
Watch Riches on TV and online
Riches begins on ITV1 on Friday, 30 June at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly on TV.
Alternatively, the full series is available to watch online on ITVX now.
A teaser for the first episode shares: “Following sudden and devastating circumstances in the Richards family, Nina and Simon, the estranged children of Stephen Richards are brought back to the UK.
“A surprising turn of events regarding the future of the family’s hair and cosmetics empire Flair and Glory, brings the reunited family into collision.”