Sir David Jason and Jay Blades MBE team up for brand new BBC Two show

Sir David Jason and Jay Blades MBE are to team up for a brand new BBC Two series.

The pair are to hit the road in David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed, helping members of the public, professional makers, and enthusiasts take their crafts to the next level.

A teaser shares: “British people have always had an appetite for rolling up their sleeves and making, and this heart-warming new series will reveal a lesser-known side to one of TV’s best-loved faces, as Sir David Jason teams up with Jay Blades MBE to reveal his life-long passion for creating and fixing things.

“In the programme, David and Jay park up their toolshed at the UK’s air shows, steam rallies, county fairs and vintage festivals, to meet some of the UK’s most talented crafters, makers and tinkerers – as well as people who could use a little help!”

Sir David Jason said: “It’s great to be back on the nation’s TV screens doing something totally different. I’ve played a lot of roles in my time but, to be myself, show off my creative passion and help the wonderful people we meet along the way resolve their mechanical masterpiece issues is very rewarding. I’ve really enjoyed being on the road with Jay where we have built up a great friendship and had a lot of fun which I hope the viewers will enjoy watching when it airs”

Jay Blades added: “Working with Sir David Jason, a fellow craft enthusiast is a dream come true. Filming is underway and it has been great to start helping the nations’ makers fix their passion projects. We’ve met brilliant people and this series is going to be a delight for the BBC Daytime and iPlayer audiences.”

David and Jay’s Touring Toolshed will air on BBC Two and iPlayer in 2024.