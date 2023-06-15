Ridley renewed for second series on ITV with Adrian Dunbar

ITV has confirmed that crime drama Ridley will be back for a second series.

Starring Line Of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar, Ridley is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson (Vera) and co-created by Jonathan Fisher (Blood, Hollington Drive, Penance)

The show first aired in 2022 and now a second series has been confirmed.

RIDLEY: ADRIAN DUNBAR as Ridley.

Series 2 of Ridley will see Adrian Dunbar back in the leading role of Detective Inspector Alex Ridley for four brand new episodes.

Adrian Dunbar said: “There can be no greater endorsement of hard work and talent than the recommission of a series and to that end we have to thank ITV and the British public for taking to Ridley in such numbers.

“We shall certainly work just as hard to keep the standard we have set and I look forward to developing Ridley as a character over the next four episodes.”

Bronagh Waugh (Unforgotten, The Fall) also returns as DI Carol Farman.

Jonathan Fisher commented: “It was a huge pleasure to produce Ridley for ITV, and we were delighted with the audience response. We’re very excited to be bringing our fantastic cast and crew back together for another series of intriguing mysteries, which we hope will continue to captivate viewers.”

And Paul Matthew Thompson added: “Thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures again to bring Ridley back to our screens. Adrian Dunbar’s brilliant portrayal struck a chord with ITV viewers, and I can’t wait to share what happens next, as the singing detective settles into his new role of Copelton Police Consultant.

“Ridley’s unique and idiosyncratic approach to crime solving will once more be at the forefront of each feature length investigation. His animated partnership with DI Carol Farman will be tested, as together they set out to solve some dark and unsettling crimes.”

