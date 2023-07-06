The Sixth Commandment is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The true crime series explores the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Ann Moore-Martin in the village of Maids Moreton and the extraordinary events that unfolded over the following years.

A teaser shares: “The Sixth Commandment tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar, and a charismatic student, Ben Field, set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

The Sixth Commandment. (L-R);Ben Field (ÉANNA HARDWICKE);Peter Farquhar (TIMOTHY SPALL). Credit: BBC/Wild Mercury 2023

“It also focuses on how suspicions around Field’s relationship with Ann Moore-Martin, Peter’s deeply religious neighbour, unlocked a series of chilling revelations.”

The Sixth Commandment start date

The Sixth Commandment starts on Monday, 17 July at 9PM on BBC One. The four-part series will continue with its second episode the very next day on Tuesday, 18 July.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs on TV with all episodes available to stream.

A teaser for the first episode shares: “A meeting between an inspirational teacher and a charismatic student in Buckinghamshire ends up setting the stage for one of the most complex criminal cases in recent memory.”

The cast will be led by Timothy Spall (Mr Turner, Spencer) as Peter Farquhar, Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax, Sanditon, Dinner Ladies) as Ann Moore-Martin and Éanna Hardwicke (Lakelands, Normal People) as Ben Field.

They’re joined on the cast by Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Salisbury Poisonings), Sheila Hancock (Unforgotten, A Discovery of Witches, Great Canal Journeys), Ben Bailey Smith (The Split, Andor), Conor MacNeill (Industry), Adrian Rawlins (Baptiste, Chernobyl) and Amanda Root (Summerland, Unforgotten).

