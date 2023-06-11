Antiques Roadshow tonight - Samuel Taylor Coleridge keepsakes, 300BC plate, Japanese vases

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (11 June 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

Tonight the team are in the grounds of one of the grandest, historic houses in Wales, Powis Castle.

In this evening’s episode, Justin Croft is privileged to get up close with items belonging to some of Britain’s greatest poets, including unusual keepsakes such as fragments of hair from Samuel Taylor Coleridge, while Will Farmer falls for a stylish, decorative ceramic panel by a 1960s Finnish designer.

Marc Allum is intrigued to see a set of blue beads given as a gift from the Zulu ruler King Cetshwayo to the royal naval surgeon who treated him after the Anglo-Zulu Wars, and hears that the surgeon’s ancestor would now like to return the beads to the Zulu people.

Frances Christie admires a striking, almost psychedelic view of Notre-Dame in Paris by Sir Claude Francis Barry, while John Foster falls in love with a Greek plate depicting a woman’s face that dates back to around 300BC.

Mark Smith hears the stirring story of a Second World War pilot who shot down five enemy aircraft in a single night in 1943, making him a fighter ‘ace’.

And host Fiona Bruce is challenged to guess whether the value of a group of exquisite Japanese vases, brought in by Lee Young, has gone up or down over the years.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 11 June 2023 at 8PM.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 45th to air overall – continues each Sunday night on BBC One and iPlayer.

