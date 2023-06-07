Not Going Out is back on BBC One with a brand new series for 2023.

Lee Mack’s multi-award-winning hit show, and longest running sitcom on air, returns with seven brand new episodes.

Alongside Lee, the cast will feature Sally Bretton, Abigail Cruttenden, Hugh Dennis, Deborah Grant and Geoffrey Whitehead all reprising their roles.

Not Going Out: Lucy (SALLY BRETTON), Lee (LEE MACK), Geoffrey (GEOFFREY WHITEHEAD), Wendy (DEBORAH GRANT), Lucy (SALLY BRETTON), Lee (LEE MACK), Geoffrey (GEOFFREY WHITEHEAD), Wendy (DEBORAH GRANT). Credit: BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson

The new series of Not Going Out begins on Friday, 23 June at 9PM.

A teaser of the new series shares: “We return to the suburban chaos of Lee and Lucy as they’re asked to cover for uptight ice-queen Anna as she allegedly attends ‘secret’ Italian lessons. Lee is immediately convinced Anna is up to no good and, having to lie to his best friend Toby, is not-so-slowly spiralling into an anxious mess.

“As ever when there’s a delicate situation that needs sensitive handling, Lee could approach it cautiously… or go full sleuth in a bid to personally crack the case!

“The series continues around the anarchy of a packed family life with the couple crashing from one near-disaster to the next. Usually close at hand are Lucy’s lovely mum Wendy and curmudgeonly dad Geoffrey, and we know very well what they think about their daughter’s wisecracking husband.”

The first episode of the new series airs on Friday, 23 June.

A synopsis reads: “When Lee and Lucy are asked to cover for Anna on more than one occasion, so that she can go out at night and have secret Italian Lessons they suspect the worst, that she is having an affair. Lee decides that it is up to him to tell Toby that his marriage is in jeopardy and sets about finding the evidence.”

For now you can watch the past series and specials of Not Going Out on BBC iPlayer here.