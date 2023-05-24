David Mitchell is to star in a brand new BBC comedy series.

Titled Ludwig, the six-part series has been written by Mark Brotherhood and will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

A teaser shares: “When John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor’s identical twin, DCI James Taylor, disappears off the face of the earth, John takes over his brother’s identity in a quest to discover his whereabouts. John has never married; never had a family and never really ventured further than his own front door.

“Without a computer, mobile phone or even a television, he lives in quiet solitude, designing puzzles for a living, under the nom-de-plume of ‘Ludwig’. This genre bending detective series follows full-time luddite, John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor, as he assumes the identity of his missing twin brother in a bid to track him down and bring him home.

“However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing – when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge’s busy inner-city major crimes team the stakes are much higher. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?”

A release date and further details on the show are to be revealed.

The series was announced this week by BBC Director of Comedy Jon Petrie at the BBC’s Comedy Festival in Cardiff