Michelle de Swarte will write and star in new BBC comedy Spent.

The show will see Michelle star as Mia, a former catwalk model who is on the run, mainly from herself.

A teaser shares; “Long term it’s a story of personal renewal but for now, the stark reality is that her career is over, she’s flat broke and she’s homeless. This is a woman who despite her humble beginnings has become accustomed, possibly even addicted, to the finer things in life.

“Unfortunately, those lifestyle choices don’t carry much currency when you’re pushing 40 and permanently sofa surfing. She may have a high falutin’ attitude and a world class skincare regime but Mia’s now living on the breadline.”

Spent will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. A release date for the series is to be announced.

Michelle said: “To have my first commission as a writer for the BBC seems like some sort of fever dream. The shows I watched growing up are like landmarks in my memory, so to be able to share a space with those shows in someone else’s mind is more than I ever thought possible!”

Executive Producer Jack Bayles added: “Michelle has a truly unique world view and has brilliantly captured the moment with Spent. This is a head on collision between the high life and real life. It’s a glorious mess and we can’t wait to share it.”

More on: BBC TV