Romesh Ranganathan comedy series Avoidance has been renewed for a second series.

Avoidance is described as a “warm and bittersweet comedy series about a man with severe conflict avoidance issues who is forced to change for the sake of his son.”

Following the show’s first series in 2022, a second series has now been officially confirmed.

Alongside Romesh Ranganathan the show features Jessica Knappett, Mandeep Dhillon, Lisa McGrillis and Kieran Logendra.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “Romesh Ranganathan stars in Avoidance, a series about living your life avoiding conflict, avoiding making decisions and avoiding the mess that causes.

“If series one was about a break-up and rebuilding a broken home, series two is about falling in love, messy reconciliation and a baby.”

A release date for the new series is to be announced.

The show is written and created by Ranganathan and Benjamin Green, who also directs the series.

Romesh Ranganathan and Benjamin Green said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring back the dysfunctional Nadar family and get our incredible cast back together.

“We feel we should warn fans of the show that unfortunately Romesh will be wearing a lot of Lycra in series two. Sorry.”

For now the first series is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

