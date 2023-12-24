Mog's Christmas cast Channel 4

A host of famous faces will lend their voices to the cast of Mog on Channel 4 this Christmas.

An animated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s much-loved classic children’s book Mog’s Christmas will air this festive period.

The hand-drawn special comes from the producers of The Tiger Who Came to Tea, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt and The Snowman and The Snowdog and marks the 100th anniversary year of Judith Kerr’s birth.

Who’s on the cast?

Featuring on the voice cast are:

Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Broadchurch) as the narrator

Claire Foy (The Crown, A Very British Scandal) as Mrs Thomas

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock, Dr Strange) as Mr Thomas

Miriam Margolyes (Harry Potter, The Age of Innocence) as one of the aunts

Maggie Steed (Paddington 2, Fisherman’s Friends) as one of the aunts

Zawe Ashton (Mr Malcolms List, Fresh Meat) as Mrs Gaynor

Charlie Higson (The Fast Show, Ted and Ralph) as Jolly Uncle

Gareth Berliner (Dr Who) as the Chestnut Seller.

Newcomers Amelie Law (age 11) and Teddy Skelton (age 9) play children Debbie and Nicky

Meanwhile, Mog’s purrs and miaows will be provided by Tacy Kneale, Judith Kerr’s daughter, who said “Our own Mog was a huge part of my childhood. I hope I’ve done her justice!”

A teaser shares: “In Mog’s Christmas Mr and Mrs Thomas and their children Debbie and Nicky are busy making preparations for Christmas. With two Aunts and a jolly Uncle also staying in the house, Mog, the beloved family cat, is feeling a bit ignored. When Mr Thomas and the two children arrive home with an enormous Christmas tree, Mog takes fright and scrambles onto the roof for safety.

“Regardless of the Thomas family’s attempts to rescue her, Mog doesn’t manage to come down. Despite everyone’s fears, Mog has a magical night in the snow with a cat themed Christmas dream. The next morning on Christmas day, when a hungry Mog hears the mention of breakfast, she falls down the chimney and arrives in the kitchen to the surprise and relief of all the family. At last Mog has everyone’s attention, and a Happy Christmas is had by all!!”

The animation is accompanied by original song As Long as I Belong, composed by David Arnold with lyrics by Don Black and performed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Mog’s Christmas airs tonight at 7:45PM on Channel 4.