John Torode and Lisa Faulkner head down under for new foodie series on ITV

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are to head down under for a new foodie series on ITV.

In John & Lisa’s Food Trip Down Under, the husband and wife pair will travel 500 miles along the beautiful coast of Western Australia, in search of the very best local food and wine.

There they’ll seek out chefs, food fanatics and entrepreneurs creating incredible produce in new ways, from black truffles to abalone. They’ll meet established winemakers and experience some of Western Australia’s most beautiful landscapes.

A teaser shares: “The five-part series will take the married duo from the bright lights of Perth to the Margaret River and into the Southern Forests. During the trip they’ll take in some of the world’s most stunning scenery and come face to face with extraordinary wildlife, from dolphins and stingrays to the quokkas of Rottnest Island.

“The series will provide both mouth-watering and jaw-dropping scenes in each hour-long episode, as John and Lisa unearth hidden gems and some exciting new cooking methods.”

John Torode said: “To have this exciting opportunity to make a show exploring more of the incredible country I was born in, and to have my wife alongside me creating more memories and discovering Australia on every level – is an absolute dream come true.”

Lisa Faulkner added: “John often gets misty-eyed over Australia, so to understand that connection by revisiting the old and exploring the new together will just be magical. I can’t wait!”

John & Lisa’s Food Trip Down Under will air on ITV1 and ITVX.