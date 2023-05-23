Lizzo Live in Concert comes to BBC Three and iPlayer in June

Lizzo Live in Concert comes to BBC Three and iPlayer in in June.

Filmed during her Special tour, the live concert sees Lizzo joined by her band The Lizzbians and The Little Bigs, and The Big Grrrls as well as special guests Cardi B, SZA and Missy Elliott.

Lizzo Live in Concert will be available to watch online on BBC iPlayer from 6AM on Saturday, 3 June 2023 and will be broadcast on BBC Three at 10PM on Friday, 9 June 2023.

Alongside the concert, the BBC has announced a special documentary, Love, Lizzo.

A teaser shares: “Love, Lizzo will give viewers a revealing glimpse into the life of the multi-platinum Grammy- and Emmy-winning artist, filmed during the recording of her latest album, Special.

“After her hit 2019 single Truth Hurts catapulted her to superstardom, rapper/singer/songwriter Lizzo was hailed ‘an overnight success.’ In this intimate and revealing documentary, the artist, born Melissa Jefferson, traces her long journey to the top–from her upbringing in Detroit, her adolescence tirelessly practicing the flute in Houston, her move to Minneapolis to pursue hip-hop, and ten years spent hustling as a solo artist before achieving international fame.

“Filmed over three years, from her ‘Cuz I Love You world tour, through the pandemic and the recording of her latest album, Love, Lizzo allows the multi-platinum artist to get candid about topics such as body positivity, self-love, and recognising Black women for their contributions.”

Love, Lizzo will also be available on BBC iPlayer from 6AM on Saturday, 3 June 2023 and will be broadcast on BBC Three at 9:45PM on Sunday, 4 June.

