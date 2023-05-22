Sky comedy Bloods cancelled after two series

Sky comedy Bloods has been cancelled after two series.

The series starred BAFTA nominated Samson Kayo and Golden Globe nominated Jane Horrocks.

It followed tough-acting loner Maleek (Kayo) and over-friendly divorcee Wendy (Horrocks), a pair of mismatched paramedics and their fellow ambulance station colleagues through the life-saving world of a south London emergency service.

A hit first series was quickly followed by a second outing last year, but there will be no series three.

According to Deadline, the show was cancelled despite initial plans for more episodes.

Writer and co-creator Nathan Bryon told The Comedy Loser he was “gutted” by the cancellation.

He shared: “I was GUTTED for loads of reasons. I was living my writers DREAM, that show was my first baby I had co-created so hearing it is finished before I am finished telling it sucks and I can’t lie, for a good two weeks I thought f**k writing hahahah.”

Bloods series one and two are currently available on Sky on demand and streaming service NOW.

A teaser about the series shares: “When tough-acting loner Maleek is paired with over-friendly divorcee Wendy, their partnership looks dead on arrival. But pretty soon they’re giving each other life support.

“With heart-warming characters, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy’s struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics.”

