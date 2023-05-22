Amanda Holden is reportedly being lined up to takeover as host of For The Love Of Dogs from the late Paul O’Grady.

First airing in 2012, For the Love of Dogs follows the work of the staff of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Each episode saw Paul O’Grady, who tragically passed away earlier in 2023, meeting the animals in their care and those going out of the way to help them.

Paul O’Grady with Sausage, a Wire-Haired Dachshund. Paul fell in love with wire-haired dachshund ‘Sausage’ and adopted him from Battersea during filming For The Love Of Dogs in 2022

It’s been reported that ITV are keen for the series to continue in memory of Paul.

The Sun claims that Amanda Holden is the “front-runner for the job” although confirmed plans are a long way off.

“Execs just feel like it’s too soon to make firm plans about the series, as it’s barely been two months since he died,” a source shared. “But the feeling at the home is that it’s what Paul would have wanted. After all, he cared deeply about the animals in Battersea.”

They added: “Amanda is the natural choice to take over the job, not just because she’s an experienced presenter but because she also cares about the home and would do anything for them.”

The show’s latest series, filmed shortly before Paul’s passing in March, began airing on ITV1 in April.

Alongside the new episodes, ITV also aired special tribute For the Love of Paul O’Grady.

ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said at the time: “We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV. He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.

“He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many.”