Downton Abbey could return to TV with a brand new series on ITV

Downton Abbey could be making a return to TV screens with a brand new series.

Downton Abbey originally aired on ITV for six series between 2010 and 2015.

In 2019 a feature-length film came to cinemas before a sequel which was released in 2022.

Now it’s reported the show could be heading back to TV, with claims a new series could arrive on ITV before the year is out.

The Daily Mail say bosses are keen to get back show stars including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern.

“There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return, ” a source said, “People loved Downton. It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens.

“There is huge excitement around this project. It was a Sunday night favourite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended.”

Downton Abbey aired a total of 52 episodes over six series between 2010 and 2015.

The historical drama is set on the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 and 1926.

The show follows the Crawley family and their domestic servants as they live through events including the sinking of the Titanic and the First World War. The two films followed directly on from the TV series, set in 1926 and 1927.

Both films were penned by Julian Fellowes who created and wrote the TV series.