The Gallows Pole cast revealed for new BBC drama

The Gallows Pole has arrived on BBC Two – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast of the drama.

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, The Gallows Pole fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

A teaser shares: “Set against the backdrop of the coming industrial revolution in 18th century Yorkshire, the compelling drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history.”

The Gallows Pole: Grace Hartley (SOPHIE McSHERA), David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA). Credit: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

The Gallows Pole 2023 cast

Michael Socha plays David Hartley

Sophie McShera plays Grace Hartley

Thomas Turgoose plays William Hartley

Samuel Edward-Cook plays Isaac Hartley

Soraya Jane Nabipour plays Darya Hartley

Charlotte Ockelton plays Gwen Hartley

Dave Perkins plays Tom Hartley

Adam Fogerty plays James Broadbent

Fine Time Fontayne plays Joseph Broadbent

Yusra Warsama plays Bethsheba

Anthony Welsh plays Abe Oldfield

Olivia Pentelow plays Hannah

Stevie Binns plays Mand

Jennifer Reid plays Barb

Nicole Barber-Lane plays Susie

Watch The Gallows Pole on TV and online

The Gallows Pole starts on Wednesday, 31 May at 9PM on BBC Two.

The three-part series will continue weekly on TV or you’ll be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer with all episodes available from 31 May.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “West Yorkshire, early 1760s. David Hartley is returning to his family’s remote moor-top dwelling after seven years away in Birmingham.

“Gravely wounded and dragging a mysterious bag of tools, he receives help from six mythical stag-men, who let him know that his work on earth isn’t done yet.”

