Capital's Summertime Ball and Jingle Bell Ball to air on ITV

Capital’s Summertime Ball and Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will broadcast on ITV this year.

Two 90-minute specials featuring highlights from the concerts will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

Hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard will see artists including Lewis Capaldi, Jonas Brothers, Niall Horan, Anne-Marie, RAYE and Calvin Harris descend on London’s iconic Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 11 June 2023 playing their biggest hits to 80,000 Capital fans.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, the UK’s biggest Christmas party, will return to The O2 in London later this year with a line up to be announced.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said: “We’re delighted to be working with Global this year as we bring the biggest summer and Christmas parties to ITV. A stellar line-up, fantastic music and fan-favourite Roman at the helm, these TV specials are not to be missed.”

James Rea, Director of Broadcasting & Content at Global added: “We are all excited to be bringing Capital’s Summertime and Jingle Bell Ball to ITV in this exclusive new partnership. These are iconic music events and it’s fantastic that millions of viewers and Capital listeners across the UK will be able to watch the highlights on ITV. The UK’s biggest parties just got even bigger!”

Air dates for the shows are to be announced.

More on: ITV TV