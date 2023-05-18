The Gallows Pole start date confirmed for new BBC TV series

The Gallows Pole is the brand new drama coming to BBC Two in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The new six-part series is based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, written by This Is England writer and director Shane Meadows in his first ever BBC television drama.

The Gallows Pole fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

The Gallows Pole: William Hartley (THOMAS TURGOOSE), Gwen Hartley (CHARLOTTE OCKELTON), Grace Harltey (SOPHIE McSHERA), David Hartley (MICHAEL SOCHA). Credit: BBC/Element Pictures (GP) Limited/Objective Feedback LLC/Dean Rogers

A teaser shares: “Set against the backdrop of the coming industrial revolution in 18th century Yorkshire, the compelling drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history.”

The Gallows Pole start date

The Gallows Pole starts on BBC Two on Wednesday, 31 May at 9PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis for the first episode shares: “West Yorkshire, early 1760s. David Hartley is returning to his family’s remote moor-top dwelling after seven years away in Birmingham.

“Gravely wounded and dragging a mysterious bag of tools, he receives help from six mythical stag-men, who let him know that his work on earth isn’t done yet.”

The cast will feature Michael Socha (This Is England, Papillon) as David Hartley with Thomas Turgoose (This Is England, Looted), George MacKay (1917, Captain Fantastic), Tom Burke (Mank, The Souvenir), Sophie McShera (Cinderella, Downton Abbey), Cara Theobold (Downton Abbey, Crazyhead) and Yusra Warsama (Castle Rock).

Joining them are Eve Burley (Secret State), Nicole Barber Lane (Hollyoaks), Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders), Anthony Welsh (Master Of None), Joe Sproulle (The A Word), Adam Fogerty (Legend) and Fine Time Fontayne (How We Used To Live).

