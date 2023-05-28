Antiques Roadshow tonight -1600s tobacco box, porcelain egg, 1700s jewels

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (28 May 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

Tonight the team are in the grounds of one of the grandest, historic houses in Wales, Powis Castle.

In this evening’s episode, Duncan Campbell discovers a very rare silver tobacco box from the 1600s, and Serhat Ahmet examines a porcelain egg with a royal connection.

Meanwhile, Paul Atterbury is taken back to the earliest days of Doctor Who, while Alexandra Aguilar values a jade ornament bought at a car boot sale for 50 pence.

Elsewhere, Geoffrey Munn uncovers a jewellery collection ‘of the highest quality’ with rubies and diamonds dating from the 1700s.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 28 May 2023.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 45th to air overall – continues each Sunday night on BBC One and iPlayer.