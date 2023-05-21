Antiques Roadshow tonight - silver honey pot, HMS Bounty relic and bronze owls

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (21 May 2023) on BBC One with its latest episode.

Tonight the team are back at Belmont House in Kent.

Host Fiona Bruce opens the show with perfect timing amongst Belmont’s world-famous collection of clocks.

Alastair Dickenson is sweet on an immaculate silver honey pot, while Runjeet Singh explores a newly discovered photographic archive revealing the story of Sikh worship in this corner of the county.

Raj Bisram is brought a humble piece of wood with links to one of the most notorious British ships in history – HMS Bounty – and recounts a stirring tale of betrayal on the high seas.

Cristian Beadman is surprised by a pair of bronze owls, each hiding a saucy secret within, and Fiona foxtrots her way through a chat with dancer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 8PM on BBC One tonight, 21 May 2023.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The current series – the 45th to air overall – airs Sunday nights.