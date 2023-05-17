Amanda and Alan’s Italian Job will return for a second series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The first series saw the pair renovate a ‘One Euro’ home in a little town nestled in the sun-kissed hills of rural Sicily.

At the end, the house was sold with profits split between Children in Need and Comic Relief.

Amanda and Alan: The Italian Job. Credit: BBC/Voltage TV/Christian Vermaak

Series two will follow the pair once again making over a ‘One Euro’ home – this time, in Tuscany.

A teaser shares: “Produced by Voltage TV for BBC One and BBC iPlayer the series will test the duo’s DIY and design skills to the max. As they join forces with a team of local tradespeople, they’ll be renovating a dilapidated historic home complete with a medieval tower that’s in dire need of some TLC.

“Alan and Amanda will be embracing local life, exploring the rich culture and throwing themselves headfirst into a new adventure in one of Italy’s most idyllic regions. The warmth and humour of their friendship will once again be in abundance as they face inevitable build hiccups and design dilemmas while aiming to breathe new life into an undiscovered corner of Italy.”

Amanda Holden said “I’m obviously absolutely delighted that Alan and I have been given a second series of a show that we created together. This time I’m considering ditching my nail extensions but I’ll certainly be keeping the lashes! I’ve got the Aperol Spritz on ice and I’m being fitted for a new boiler suit as we speak! I adore Alan and this job suits us both perfectly. The sweetest thing about it all is that we can continue to raise more money for charities that make a huge difference to the lives of so many.”

Alan Carr added: “So excited to be returning to Italy with my good friend Amanda for more blood sweat and tiles. Can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and transform another Euro house. What could possible go wrong?!!”

The first series is currently available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.