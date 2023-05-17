Code of Silence: Rose Ayling-Ellis to star in brand new ITV crime drama

Rose Ayling-Ellis is to star in a brand new ITV crime drama.

Code of Silence has been created and written by Catherine Moulton and produced by leading independent producers Mammoth Screen.

The drama will premiere on ITV1 and be available for streaming on ITVX.

A teaser shares: “Code of Silence introduces us to Deaf catering worker, Alison Woods. She’s struggling to make ends meet, juggling two jobs, in a police canteen and a local bar, while also doing her best to support her Deaf mum, Julie. When DC Ashleigh Francis calls on Alison to lip read the conversations of some dangerous criminals, she is plunged into a new and exhilarating world.

“Alison’s interpretation of the gang’s clandestine meetings quickly become key to unlocking the police investigation. But Alison’s feelings about the case become complicated when she finds herself drawn to Liam, one of the main suspects. Alison knows she’s putting herself at risk by agreeing to work with the police, and when things threaten to spill over into her personal life, she knows she should step away. But Alison can’t let go…”

Rose Ayling-Ellis said today: “I am so thrilled to be coming on board for Code of Silence and to get to work with the incredible team at Mammoth Screen. When I first read Catherine Moulton’s script it was obvious that her first-hand experiences and understanding has enabled her to write a truly authentic character and I knew I had to be a part of this project.

“I am so delighted ITV are as excited as we are to bring this to life and I can’t wait to get to started!”

Catherine Moulton added: “I am beyond excited to be working with Rose, ITV and Mammoth on Code of Silence. It’s a fantastic opportunity to combine my love of a tense, twisty thrillers with my experience of lip reading and hearing loss, and all in a show for ITV.

“I can’t imagine a more perfect Alison than Rose and I will do my best to make sure the story keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Further casting and details, including a release date, are to be announced.