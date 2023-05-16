The Hairy Bikers Go West for a brand new series on BBC Two

The Hairy Bikers will Go West for a brand new series on BBC Two.

Best friends Si King and Dave Myers will return to celebrates the amazing food producers, cuisine and vista of Britain’s west shores.

Announced this week at the Wales Screen Summit in Cardiff, The Hairy Bikers Go West will see the pair travel from north to south discovering the producers, farmers and chefs that are contributing to a modern British culinary revolution.

Each week they’ll ride across one stunning part of the west coast and explore the changing area through restaurants, recipes, producers and inventive new food entrepreneurs.

A teaser for the eight-part series shares: “Starting in Scotland and riding all the way to Devon, this is the perfect trip for the Bikers to revisit places that are meaningful to their past, special locations where their friendship was forged, and locations linked to their family history.

“But it won’t all be familiar territory as they meet new friends and explore new scenery to cook mouth-watering recipes inspired by the diversity of the West coast.

“Their journey begins on Bute Island and travels through Dumfries & Galloway, Lancashire, Merseyside & the Isle of Man, North Wales, The Severn Estuary and Somerset, ending in Devon.

“Along the way, they’ll meet some of the best artisan food producers in the UK alongside award winning chefs and an incredible array of locals keen to share their passion for local produce.”

Produced out of Cardiff by South Shore, The Hairy Bikers Go West will air on BBC Two and iPlayer with a start date to be announced.