Strictly stars Janette & Aljaž to take viewers on their Slovenian baby moon

Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette & Aljaž will take viewers on their “absolutely magical” baby-moon in Slovenia on ITV’s Lorraine this week.

The first of two instalments will air on Tuesday, 16 May as the dancers share how they are preparing for the arrival of their first baby while documenting their last adventures as a couple, exploring the beautiful scenery of Slovenia.

Spending time with his family, Aljaž takes the time to share never before told childhood memories with Janette and they even visit the dance school he attended while growing up.

Janette Manrara – (C) BBC – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

In the second episode of the series, airing Tuesday, 23 May, the couple embarks on a romantic getaway where they share their hopes and wishes for their new family as Janette moves into the third trimester of the pregnancy.

Reminiscing on their marriage of twelve years, Janette & Aljaž reveal that ‘they are each other’s best friend’ and that ‘conversation and communication’ is their one secret to a happy and healthy relationship that has lasted over a decade.

Revealing how their families reacted to the baby news, Janette shared: “We broke the news to our families on Christmas Day. It was really exciting because it was the perfect Christmas gift for them. We called Aljaž’s family first, as they have a bigger time difference so their Christmas came earlier than the one we were at in Miami with my family, and Facetimed them with the news.

“Then in the morning when my family woke up, we let them open all the presents, and then we told them right at the end with a little card that we’re having a baby! So it was lovely to share the news with them on such a special day, and their reactions… well there were tears, my Mum dropped to the floor crying!”

Aljaž added: “They were just beside themselves. I couldn’t tell you who gave the best reaction because they were all just full of tears of joy and happiness! It was a beautiful moment and so glad we were able to tell them around Christmas time, because it’s such a special time.”

Aljaz Skorjanec

And the pair revealed their Strictly Come Dancing family have also been involved.

Janette said: “It’s been really nice to see all of our Strictly Come Dancing family support us throughout this whole process. We really are a family on that show, and for Aljaž and I, we were such a big part of it for so long, they really are still our family and it’s been so nice to get all their messages.

“I went to watch the Pro tour in Manchester and everybody just couldn’t wait to touch the bump, see the bump, hug me and had questions about how I was feeling, and all the pros were so excited. It’s just been so lovely!”

Aljaž added: “Gemma Atkinson and Sara Davies especially, but everyone has been amazing!”

Watch Janette & Aljaž’s Slovenia Baby-moon on Lorraine, Tuesday, 16 May from 9AM on ITV1 & ITVX