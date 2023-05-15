The BBC has revealed the first details about upcoming drama The Way.

The new series has been written by James Graham, directed by Michael Sheen, and co-created by Sheen, Graham and Adam Curtis, developed and executive produced by Bethan Jones.

The three-part drama tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their home town.

Steffan Rhodri (Steeltown Murders, Gavin and Stacey), Mali Harries (Keeping Faith, Hinterland), Sophie Melville (The Pact, Iphigenia In Splott), Callum Scott Howells (It’s A Sin, Cabaret) and Michael Sheen (Staged, Good Omens) lead the cast as the Driscoll family with, Maja Laskowska (Trigonometry, Baptise) as a young women caught up in the family’s escape.

Also on the cast, Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Pembrokeshire Murders) stars as Hogwood, a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls.

They’ll be joined by Tom Cullen (The Gold, Weekend), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve, The Diplomat), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander, The Crown), Paul Rhys (Discovery of Witche , Chaplin), Erin Richards (The Crown, Gotham), Aneurin Barnard (The Catch, 1899),Catherine Ayers (The Light in the Hall, Keeping Faith), Jonathan Nefydd (Pobol y Cwm, Grav), Matthew Aubrey (Keeping Faith, World on Fire) and Andria Doherty (It’s a Sin) all playing key roles across the series.

A teaser for the show shares: “Ambitious, powerful and surprising, The Way taps into the social and political chaos of today’s world by imagining a civil uprising which begins in a small industrial town.

“Fleeing unrest, The Driscolls are forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives. Will they be overwhelmed by their memories of the past, or will they lay their ghosts to rest and take the risk of an unknown future?”

Director, co-creator and executive producer Michael Sheen said: “I feel very lucky to get to work every day with these phenomenal actors. We’ve always had so much acting talent here in Wales and I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to tell this extraordinary story with the very best at work today.”

Filming is currently underway in Port Talbot with a release date to be announced.

