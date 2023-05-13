Eurovision 2023 interval acts and performers revealed for tonight's live final

The line up of guest acts for interval in tonight’s 2023 Eurovision Song Contest final have been revealed.

A total of 26 acts will be competing in the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final this evening, hosted at the Liverpool Arena on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

The show will open with last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra and a powerful performance titled Voices of a New Generation.

Sam Ryder performs on Strictly Come Dancing – Blackpool results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

During the Eurovision Flag Parade of all 26 Grand Finalists, there willl be performance by some iconic past Ukrainian Eurovision contestants with GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka taking to the stage.

For the first interval performance, during which voting across Europe and the world takes place, the UK’s very own spaceman Sam Ryder will make his triumphant return to the Eurovision stage after leading the UK’s biggest success in last year’scContest for over two decades.

Then there will be a special performance called the Liverpool Songbook, is a celebration of the host city’s incredible contribution to the world of pop music. Six past Eurovision acts – Italy’s Mahmood, Israel’s Netta, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands – plus Liverpool’s very own Sonia, will all put their own spin on some classic hits.

Meanwhile there’s rumours of a special surprise guest, with speculation that either Kylie or Sir Paul McCartney could make an appearance.

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra said: “We’ve been looking forward to performing in Liverpool ever since it was announced as host last year. The city has a world-renowned musical heritage and we’re delighted to finally be able to announce what an honour it will be for us to be there.

“While we’re sad that we couldn’t bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to our home country, we’re really grateful to the UK for hosting this party on our behalf. We will perform for everyone in Ukraine to remind us that better days and our country’s victory is ahead, as well as to show the world what Ukraine is fighting for.”

Sam Ryder added: “What an honour to be invited back to the Eurovision stage for a second time! I can’t wait to be back amongst the beautiful chaos of it all and to watch the incredible artists perform this time around, while bringing you a special performance of our own. Big love!”

The Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live on BBC One & BBC iPlayer tonight from 8PM.