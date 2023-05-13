Eurovision odds: Can the UK win over favourites Sweden and Finland?

Here’s a look at the latest odds as the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest takes place tonight.

Hosted in the UK on behalf of Ukraine, 26 countries will perform live tonight for votes from viewers and professional juries.

Going into the final, Sweden and Finland are battling for favouritism in the odds.

Ahead of tonight’s live show, Sam Boswell, spokesperson of online bookies BetVictor shares where the money is going for this year’s Eurovision so far.

They share: “The final is just round the corner and what a buzz it has been! Sweden have dominated the betting market and remain to do so as our 4/7 current favourites. Former Eurovision winner Loreen, whose song Euphoria won the song contest in 2012, will represent Sweden again this year in Liverpool with her song “Tattoo”.

“Sweden is one of the most successful competing countries in the Eurovision Song Contest, with a total of six victories, second only to Ireland’s seven wins. It looks like she might make it a double win and a seventh victory for Sweden!”

“Second favourites are Finland; their odds have drifted slightly as they were 2/1 but now they’re coming in at 5/2. Representing Finland is Käärijä performing “Cha Cha Cha”, he could be the one to give Finland their second Eurovision victory!”

“Ukraine come in at 8/1. They are being represented by Tvorchi, who’s performing “Heart of Steel”. They have the responsibility of defending Ukraine’s crown after they won the public vote last year.”

And what about the UK’s chances? Sam says: “”Filling in the shoes of last year’s successful representative Sam Ryder, popular TikTok sensation Mae Muller will perform I Wrote A Song for the United Kingdom. Although the odds still aren’t in her favour as she remains at 40/1.”

“In the rest of the market, Israel comes in at 11/1, Norway 14/1, France 16/1, Spain 16/1, Austria 33/1 and Italy 40/1.”

Eurovision airs tonight at 8PM on BBC One and iPlayer, live from Liverpool.