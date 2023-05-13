Eurovision 2023 is TONIGHT and here’s a full rundown of the finalists and running order.
Two live semi-finals this week decided the contestants in the final this evening alongside the ‘Big Five’ automatic qualifiers – the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy – and last year’s winners Ukraine.
Now the full line up of contestants and songs are known for tonight’s Eurovision 2023 song contest final in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine..
Plus, the Eurovision 2023 running order has also been revealed in full following the draw with the UK entry performing last of the 26 performances.
Tonight’s Eurovision schedule
The running order of countries plus the line up of contestants and songs in the final on Saturday are…
1. Austria – Teya and Salena, Who the Hell Is Edgar?
2. Portugal – Mimicat, Ai coração
3. Switzerland – Remo Forrer, Watergun
4. Poland – Blanka, Solo
5. Serbia – Luke Black, Samo mi se spava
6. France – La Zarra, Évidemment
7. Cyprus – Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart
8. Spain – Blanca Paloma, Eaea
9. Sweden – Loreen, Tattoo
10. Albania – Albina and Familja Kelmendi, Duje
11. Italy – Marco Mengoni, Due vite
12. Estonia – Alika, Bridges
13. Finland – Käärijä, Cha Cha Cha
14. Czechia – Vesna, My Sister’s Crown
15. Australia – Voyager, Promise
16. Belgium – Gustaph, Because of You
17. Armenia – Brunette, Future Lover
18. Moldova – Pasha Parfeni, Soarele și luna
19. Ukraine – Tvorchi, Heart of Steel
20. Norway – Alessandra, Queen of Kings
21. Germany – Lord of the Lost, Blood & Glitter
22. Lithuania – Monika Linkytė, Stay
23. Israel – Noa Kirel, Unicorn
24. Slovenia – Joker Out, Carpe Diem
25. Croatia – Let 3, Mama ŠČ!
26. United Kingdom – Mae Muller, I Wrote a Song
Eurovision 2023 airs 8PM tonight on BBC One, hosted by Eurovision legend Graham Norton, singer-songwriter and TV presenter, Alesha Dixon, Emmy Award-winning actress, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer-songwriter, and frontwoman of The HARDKISS, Julia Sanina.
You can also watch online on BBC iPlayer or listen in on BBC Radio 2.