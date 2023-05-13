Eurovision 2023 is TONIGHT and here’s a full rundown of the finalists and running order.

Two live semi-finals this week decided the contestants in the final this evening alongside the ‘Big Five’ automatic qualifiers – the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy – and last year’s winners Ukraine.

Now the full line up of contestants and songs are known for tonight’s Eurovision 2023 song contest final in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine..

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 hosts Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Plus, the Eurovision 2023 running order has also been revealed in full following the draw with the UK entry performing last of the 26 performances.

Tonight’s Eurovision schedule

The running order of countries plus the line up of contestants and songs in the final on Saturday are…

1. Austria – Teya and Salena, Who the Hell Is Edgar?

2. Portugal – Mimicat, Ai coração

3. Switzerland – Remo Forrer, Watergun

4. Poland – Blanka, Solo

5. Serbia – Luke Black, Samo mi se spava

6. France – La Zarra, Évidemment

7. Cyprus – Andrew Lambrou, Break a Broken Heart

8. Spain – Blanca Paloma, Eaea

9. Sweden – Loreen, Tattoo

10. Albania – Albina and Familja Kelmendi, Duje

11. Italy – Marco Mengoni, Due vite

12. Estonia – Alika, Bridges

13. Finland – Käärijä, Cha Cha Cha

14. Czechia – Vesna, My Sister’s Crown

15. Australia – Voyager, Promise

16. Belgium – Gustaph, Because of You

17. Armenia – Brunette, Future Lover

18. Moldova – Pasha Parfeni, Soarele și luna

19. Ukraine – Tvorchi, Heart of Steel

20. Norway – Alessandra, Queen of Kings

21. Germany – Lord of the Lost, Blood & Glitter

22. Lithuania – Monika Linkytė, Stay

23. Israel – Noa Kirel, Unicorn

24. Slovenia – Joker Out, Carpe Diem

25. Croatia – Let 3, Mama ŠČ!

26. United Kingdom – Mae Muller, I Wrote a Song

Eurovision 2023 airs 8PM tonight on BBC One, hosted by Eurovision legend Graham Norton, singer-songwriter and TV presenter, Alesha Dixon, Emmy Award-winning actress, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer-songwriter, and frontwoman of The HARDKISS, Julia Sanina.

You can also watch online on BBC iPlayer or listen in on BBC Radio 2.