It’s time for Eurovision 2023 – here’s when does the UK entry performs tonight.

Airing live from Liverpool on BBC One tonight, the 2023 Eurovision final will see the qualifying acts from the semi-finals plus performers from Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK go head to head.

Representing the UK is singer-songwriter Mae Muller with her track I Wrote A Song.

UK entry Mae Muller. Credit: BBC/Harry Carr/Capitol/EMI,Harry Carr

Mae will be hoping to follow the success of Sam Ryder who finished as runner up in 2022’s contest, leading to the UK hosting this year’s contest on behalf of winner’s Ukraine.

When does the UK perform on Eurovision tonight?

UK Eurovision entry Mae Muller will be closing the show, performing 26th of the 26 contestants.

As a live show, the exact time the UK will perform can’t be confirmed but as a good guide last year the country in the same spot performed just after 10PM.

Speaking about her song, Mae said: “All my music kind of derives from my personal experiences but I just wanted to write something empowering, that would get everyone up off their seats.

“I think when we go through negative things like a breakup, or any kind of heartache, it’s really easy to focus on the negatives and get lost in that but I wanted to focus on the empowerment of that and how we can navigate those emotions to come out the other side, feeling confident.”

She teased of the performance: “You can expect some sass! It’s going to be fun and a big party.”

Eurovision 2023 airs tonight in the UK from 8PM on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer.

The show is due to conclude at midnight but has often overran in past years.

As well as the TV airing, you can also listen in via BBC Radio 2.