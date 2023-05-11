Eurovision 2023 results: Who made the final in second semi-final tonight

The results of tonight’s second Eurovision 2023 semi-final (11 May) are in – here’s who’s through to the final!

In the second of this week’s two semi-finals, the remaining group of countries performed for a place in this weekend’s Grand Final.

Competing in the second semi-final were Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino and Slovenia.

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Alesha Dixon; Julia Sanina; Hannah Waddinghan. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddinghan hosted the live show from Liverpool Arena and announced the results tonight.

Eurovision 2023 results – semi-final 2

The ten countries which qualified for the final on Thursday (11 May), in random order, are Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia.

Therefore the countries missing out were Denmark, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Romania and San Marino.

Viewers in the United Kingdom were able to vote in this semi-final once all of the nights acts had performed. There was also an interval performance featuring a montage of Ukraine music.

The successful acts from Thursday’s semi-final join those from Tuesday’s show (9 May) – Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

You can catch up on both semi-finals online now via the BBC iPlayer here.

As one of the ‘Big Five’, the United Kingdom did not take part in the semi-finals and were guaranteed a place in Saturday’s final together with Spain, Germany and France, Italy and reigning winners Ukraine.

This year’s UK entry is singer-songwriter Mae Muller with the song I Wrote A Song.

She will be hoping to continue the success of Sam Ryder who finished as runner up in 2022’s contest with his song Space Man, giving the UK its best result since the 90s.

The 2023 Eurovision Final will air live from Liverpool Arena this Saturday night at 8PM on BBC One, hosted by Eurovision legend Graham Norton alongside Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddinghan

The final will see the 26 finalists going head to head to win both votes from viewers and the international juries which combined will decide the winner.