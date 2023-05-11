Eurovision 2023 semi-final week continues tonight, live from Liverpool!

There will be two live semi-final shows this week, determining which countries will make the grand final on Saturday.

As one of the Big Five countries together with Spain, Germany, France and Italy, the United Kingdom does not need to qualify. As reigning winners, Ukraine are also guaranteed a place in this year’s final.

However the UK will still be able to vote in the second semi-final (11 May) tonight.

The semi-finals will be live on BBC One, presented by Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina.

Semi Final 2 – Thursday 11 May, 8PM on BBC One (UK Vote)

The second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 tonight will feature the remaining 16 acts taking to the stage in the hope of securing a place in Saturday’s Grand Final.

Competing will be: Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino and Slovenia

Viewers in the United Kingdom are able to vote in this semi-final once all of the nights acts have performed with details on how to vote provided in the show.

The qualifying acts will join those from the first semi-final on Tuesday – Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

The interval will feature a special Ukraine music performance, plus a performance called Be Who You Wanna Be which will see three extraordinary drag performers lead into a jaw-dropping routine of high-end pop performances along with a troupe of eclectic dancers.

The 2023 Eurovision final will take place on Saturday, 13 May, at 8PM (UK Time) on BBC One, live from Liverpool Arena.

The qualifying acts from the semi-finals will join the ‘Big Five’ countries France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and Ukraine – who are also guaranteed a place in the final due to their victory in 2022.