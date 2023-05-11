Springwatch 2023 dates confirmed as BBC Two series returns with a new location

Springwatch 2023 is on its way to BBC Two with dates confirmed.

Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be back to present, this year from a brand new location.

The pair will be showcasing seasonal wonders from RSPB Arne in Dorset.

Michaela Strachan. Credit: BBC/Jo Charlesworth

It’s one of the few places in the UK where all six of the UK’s native reptiles can be found, including the rare Sand Lizards and Smooth Snakes.

Springwatch 2023 will air on BBC Two on Monday, 29 May at 7:30PM and will continue from Tuesday, 30 May at 8PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The new series will also feature Iolo Willams exploring the neighbouring Purbeck Heaths, dubbed the UK’s first ‘super’ National Nature Reserve.

And elsewhere, Gillian Burke will report from her road-trip across North Wales, where she explores the region’s natural beauty from Snowdonia, across the Menai Straits to Anglesey.

Rosemary Edwards, Executive Producer of Springwatch said: “We are excited to bring this year’s Springwatch live from RSPB Arne, at the heart of Purbeck Heaths, home to an astonishing array of wildlife, from birds, reptiles, amphibians, insects and more.

Chris Packham. Credit: BBC/Jo Charlesworth

“We hope that audiences will have a chance to learn something new about their favourite species, or even discover new ones. We hope that this year’s programmes will inspire more people to explore the beautiful and diverse nature we have in the UK, and encourage them to learn how they can make a difference too”.

Senior Head of Commissioning for BBC Factual, Jack Bootle commented: “I am delighted that Springwatch will be showcasing a new location this series. I look forward to this time of year when the cameras capture the spectacular scenes from the awakening wildlife – from dens, nests, meadows and woodlands from across the UK.

“We are happy to yet again have the chance to bring the extraordinary, colourful and unpredictable spring world to viewers living rooms, and I hope that Springwatch’s loyal fans enjoy the new series.”

Springwatch 2023 airs on BBC Two from 29 May.

