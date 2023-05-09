The Outlaws renewed for a third series on BBC One

Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws has been renewed for a third series on BBC One.

Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, and originally created by Merchant and Elgin James (co-creator of US series Mayans M.C.), The Outlaws follows a group of strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol.

A teaser for the upcoming new five-part series shares: “With crime boss The Dean behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives – until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean’s case collapses, and he comes looking for revenge?”

The third series will see the return of Stephen Merchant (The Office, Four Lives, Jojo Rabbit), nominated for his role as Greg at the upcoming BAFTA TV Awards 2023 in the category of Male Performance in a Comedy Programme, Rhianne Barreto (Honour, Hanna), Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle, Hanna), Darren Boyd (The Salisbury Poisonings, Killing Eve), Clare Perkins (The Wheel of Time, EastEnders), Eleanor Tomlinson (Intergalactic, Poldark), Jessica Gunning (Back), Charles Babalola (Bancroft), Tom Hanson (Brassic), and Claes Bang (Bad Sisters, Dracula).

Stephen Merchant said “After the overwhelming response to the first two series, I’m delighted to be bringing back our lovable band of miscreants for more misadventures. Audiences have really taken the characters to their hearts, so I can’t wait for them to see what hot water we’ve thrown them into this time. And I’m thrilled we’ll once again be filming in my hometown of Bristol. I expect I’ll be welcomed with a ticker-tape parade. It didn’t happen on the previous series, but I put that down to Covid.”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy, BBC, added: “We couldn’t be happier to have The Outlaws back in our lives. Stephen and the team have delivered a fantastic set of scripts for the third series, and we can’t wait to see the incredible cast bring them to life for BBC viewers to enjoy.”

Filming on series three is now underway in and around Bristol with a release date to be revealed in due course.

The first two series are currently available to watch online on iPlayer here