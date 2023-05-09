Loose Women will once again become Loose Men this month to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The award-winning all-male panel show will return to ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday, 18 May at 12:30PM, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay will host once again and be joined by boxer Tommy Fury and The Chase’s Paul Sinha – with both exclusively making their Loose Men debuts – plus, Martin Kemp, to make up the star-studded panel.

During today’s Loose Women, viewers heard Vernon announce the return of the show, which most recently won a Royal Television Society Award for Daytime Programming.

Within the promo for the special, hailed for leading the conversation and smashing taboos talking about men’s mental and physical health, the Loose Men pledged to tackle the topics affecting men right now – with Tommy Fury saying that they will “let their guards down”, Martin Kemp promising to “break through the barricades” and Paul Sinha committing to “open up like never before”.

Vernon closed the clip, saying: “Yes, we’ll be feeling the fear and doing it anyway – because when it comes to us lads, loose talk can save lives.”

Watch Loose Men on Thursday 18th May at 12:30pm on ITV1 & ITVX