Antiques Roadshow tonight - penny black stamps, 120-year-old chocolate, x-ray of the King

Antiques Roadshow continues tonight (7 May 2023) on BBC One with a special one-off episode.

The instalment will mark the coronation of King Charles which took place on Saturday.

It will see a look back through the archives at some of the most intriguing artefacts with royal connections that have appeared on the programme.

Fiona Bruce gets a peek inside Westminster Abbey, where coronation preparations are in full swing, while the team see brand new items with links to royalty in the stunning grounds of Fulham Palace.

Pictures specialist Frances Christie does a spot of stamp collecting with Chris Taft from the Postal Museum and gets the chance to see a sheet of brand new Charles III stamps – as well as a sheet of rare penny black stamps with an eye-watering value.

Ceramics expert Serhat Ahmet offers some tips on the most collectable coronation keepsakes and meets a collector with a rare set of coronation mugs that first appeared on the Antiques Roadshow 25 years ago.

Fiona Bruce is intrigued by a collection of coronation souvenirs from the past that have been preserved in the Museum of Brands, such as crisp packets, a 1953 cut-out-and-keep coach from the back of a Shredded Wheat packet and a 120-year-old chocolate bar commemorating the coronation of King Edward VII.

There are also precious items with a direct link to the royal family, including a document signed by Queen Elizabeth I and a gold bracelet given by Queen Victoria to one of her ladies-in-waiting. And we revisit some of the more unusual royal treasures that have turned up on the Antiques Roadshow in the past, including a royal toilet seat from Osborne House, a pair of Queen Victoria’s knickers and an x-ray of King Edward VIII’s hand.

Antiques Roadshow airs at 7PM on BBC One tonight, 7 May 2023.

You can also watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.