The Coronation Concert start time and line up of performers

The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle comes to BBC One this weekend – here’s all you need to know.

The concert will see a line up of global music icons and contemporary stars come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

Kirsty Young will present the event with Clara Amfo and Jordan Banjo backstage to interview those performing.

The Coronation Concert: Presenters Clara Amfo, Kirsty Young and Jordan Banjo, Credit: BBC

The concert will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on the castle’s East Lawn.

Watch The Coronation Concert on TV and online

The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle will take place on Sunday, 7 May.

You’ll be able to watch on TV at 8PM on BBC One and watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The concert will also broadcast on BBC Radio 2 from 6PM. Radio coverage will be hosted by Zoe Ball, Dermot O’Leary and Jason Mohammad.

Who’s on the line up?

The performers confirmed for the concert include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs and Paloma Faith.

Joining them are Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Zak Abel, Alexis Ffrench, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Lang Lang and Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, featuring Vula and JERUB.

Further performances will come from winner of The Piano, Lucy, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and Ncuti Gatwa and Mei Mac, appearing in a collaboration from The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.

Plus, a series of pre-recorded sketches will feature Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, Disney’s Winnie the Pooh, Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls OBE and Oti Mabuse.

Completing the line up of performers is The Coronation Choir, a 300-strong group made up of singers across the UK incluing London Cabbies, an all-deaf sign performance group, a Northern Irish farming community and an LGBTQ+ choir, as well as a virtual choir made up of singers from across the Commonwealth.

