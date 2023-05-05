Who Do You Think You Are? 2023 line up of celebrities revealed for new series

Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC One for a brand new series in 2023 – here’s who’s on the line up.

The hit genealogy show will return in June with nine new celebrities exploring their family histories.

As ever, cameras will follow the famous faces as they go on extremely personal journeys as they each delve into unknown family ancestry and unearth startling facts and truths about their heritage that they wouldn’t have begun to guess otherwise.

Kevin Clifton is one of those taking part

Those taking part in the new series include Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Claire Foy, Emily Atack, Bear Grylls and Chris Ramsey.

Joining them are Kevin Clifton, Dev Griffin, Chris & Xand van Tulleken and Lesley Manville.

Across the new episodes the, discoveries will range from clog-wearing rope dancers and Scottish royalty to murder trials and tragic accidents with the celebrities’ journeys taking them across the UK as well as to Ireland, the Netherlands, Canada, Jamaica and Australia.

Among the revelations, musical theatre master Andrew Lloyd Webber unearths uncanny parallels between his life and the lives of his ancestors while Actor and comedian Emily Atack discovers that she, Ryan Reynolds and a certain football club have a lot more in common than she might ever have guessed.

Plus, adventurer Bear Grylls is delighted to end up in the wild, surprisingly through a royal connection.

The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? will start on BBC One and iPlayer in June with an exact start date to be announced.

Simon Young, BBC Head of History, said: “As one of Britain’s most beloved documentary series approaches 20 years on our screens, the line-up of household names, and the array of astonishing family histories, grow from strength to strength. This series is often imitated but never bettered, and this latest edition demonstrates why.”

For now you can catch up on past series online via BBC iPlayer here.