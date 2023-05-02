New Channel 4 show The Greatest Auction arrives on Channel 4 this month.

AJ Odudu helms the eight part series which is set in a specially created auction house.

It will see ambitious millionaires, passionate private collectors, and seasoned dealers come face to face as they compete to buy the extraordinary array of items coming up for sale.

For the sellers, parting with their cherished possessions is an emotional moment, but it’s also the chance to find out what they’re really worth.

Lots range from a taxidermy unicorn, a Louis Vuitton skateboard and 5 pickled pig foetuses in a jar, to a pristine Hermes handbag, a pinball machine owned by Elton John and a piece of wall with a work attributed to Banksy.

A teaser shares: “Every item that comes into the auction house will have a story to tell. What it will sell for depends entirely on what happens in the room and whether auction fever takes over.

“There is though, one thing for sure. There will be huge wins and bitter losses when the hammer falls on The Greatest Auction.”

The first episode airs on Tuesday, 9 May at 8PM on Channel 4.

In the opening episode, Bansky experts risk their money and reputations on a piece of wall with an work attributed to the anonymous artist; there’s also a comedy classic as Tommy Cooper’s fez goes on sale, a jar of pickled pig foetuses and an array of Buzzcocks ephemera brought in by a veteran punk rocker who can hardly bear to part with his lifetime’s collection.