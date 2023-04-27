Gino D'Acampo to explore more of Italy for new ITV series

Gino D’Acampo will return to explore more of Italy for a new ITV series.

Following Gino’s Italy: Like Mamma Used to Make, new show Gino’s Italy: Secrets of The South will see the chef uncover Italy’s Southern secrets and explore the regions’ roots.

He’ll head to Italy’s least explored regions of the deep South: Puglia and Basilicata.

A teaser shares: “The series will see Gino explore a romantic realm full of rugged mountains, ancient cave cities, sandy beaches and clear turquoise waters in the southern heel and sole of the country which is Italy at its most epic.

“However, these regions are full of secrets with much of their history shared with their Ancient Greek and Byzantine occupiers, who have left their mark on the foods that grow and dishes prepared and even the language spoken in this melting pot of regions.”

Gino said: “Italians are proud of our history, but we also keep our secrets, especially when it comes to recipes. There is so much more to the country, and these regions, and I can’t wait to uncover some of those hidden gems and bring them to the viewers at home.”

The six-part series will air on ITV1 and ITVX with a start date to be confirmed.

ITV’s Nicola Lloyd said: “Once again Gino will be serving up more sun, sea, sand and Secrets of the South. The Dolce vita has never tasted so good.”

Helen Cooke, Joint Creative Director of programme makers Betty TV added: “We all think we know Italy, but this series will show us that there’s more to the country than even Gino knows!”

For now you can catch up on Gino’s previous Italy series on ITVX here.