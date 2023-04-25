Guilt 2023 cast revealed for series 3 of BBC Two comedy drama

Guilt series 3 has arrived on BBC Two and BBC Scotland – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

The comedy drama written by Neil Forsyth (The Gold) returns for its third and final series.

A teaser shares: “The final part of the trilogy sees the brothers back together but enemies old, and new, cause them to seek ever more desperate solutions to their problems.

“Digging deep into their past, Max and Jake hope to finally find a future free of danger… and each other.”

Guilt 2023 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 3 of Guilt

Mark Bonnar plays Max McCall

Jamie Sives plays Jake McCall

Emun Elliott plays Kenny Burns

Isaura Barbé-Brown plays Yvonne Nixon

Greg McHugh plays Teddy McLean

Phyllis Logan plays Maggie Lynch

Ruth Bradley plays Angie Curtis

Stuart Bowman plays Roy Lynch

Henry Pettigrew plays Stevie

Tamsin Topolski plays Aliza

Euan Macnaughton plays Jim Sturrock

Stuart Porter plays Jim

David Hayman plays Alec

Amelia Issac Jones plays Skye

Watch Guilt on TV and online

Guilt will start on BBC Two from Thursday, 27 April at 9PM.

It also will air on BBC Scotland from Tuesday, 25 April at 10PM and be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

A teaser of the first episode shares: “Skye’s plan to try and to scare off Danny and his gang backfires, while Max and Jake’s pub in Chicago is heading for financial ruin. Meanwhile, Sir Jim Sturrock opens a community centre in Leith, and Teddy is managing a cannabis farm in the Borders for Maggie Lynch.”

For now the past series are available to watch online on BBC iPlayer here.

