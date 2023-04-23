Casting has been announced for new BBC drama Nightsleeper.

Written by BAFTA and RTS award-winning writer Nick Leather (The Control Room, Mother’s Day), Nightsleeper is set on an overnight train heading to London from Glasgow.

A teaser shares: “Can two people who’ve never met, one on the train and one not, work together to save the lives of its disparate group of passengers as the Heart of Britain service hurtles towards what might quite literally be its final destination?”

Alexandra Roach (The Light in the Hall) and Joe Cole (Gangs of London) lead the cast.

The series will also star Alex Ferns (The Devil’s Hour), Sharon Small (The Bay), James Cosmo (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), David Threlfall (Shameless), Daniel Cahill (The Control Room), Lois Chimimba (Vigil), Gabriel Howell (The Fence), Katie Leung (Harry Potter), Leah MacRae (Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years), Adam Mitchell (Mother’s Day), Pamela Nomvete (Andor), Scott Reid (Maxine), Sharon Rooney (Jerk) and Parth Thakerar (Gangs of London).

Writer Nick Leather said: “It’s a joy to be able to write for this cast of some of the finest acting talent in the UK today – our train is a real rollercoaster, a white-knuckle trip through the heart of Britain, and I’m delighted to have them join us for the ride.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “I’m so pleased that Joe, Alexandra and this exceptional ensemble cast have all come aboard Nightsleeper as it speeds towards BBC One and iPlayer. Nick Leather has created an adrenaline-fuelled thriller like no other and I can’t wait to see it brought to the screen.”

Produced by Euston Films, Nightsleeper is currently filming in Scotland.

The series will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

