The Family Pile cancelled by ITV after one series

ITV comedy The Family Pile has been cancelled after the one series.

The sitcom made its debut in January on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX.

It followed four sisters who had lost their parents and were packing up the family home to sell.

The show starred Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge), Clare Calbraith (Home Fires, Downton Abbey), Claire Keelan (Nathan Barley, No Heroics) and Alexandra Mardell (Coronation Street).

A spokesperson for ITV said this week: “There are currently no plans for a second series of The Family Pile. We would like to thank all the cast and crew for their hard work in bringing the show alive on screen.”

A source told The Sun newspaper that the show’s cast are “gutted” about the decision.

“Unfortunately the ratings were lower than expected and ITV decided to concentrate on fresh comedies, rather than pin hopes on The Family Pile,” the insider said. “The cast and crew are gutted as they felt it was a good sitcom and the best ones always take time to grow.

“But TV is a brutal industry and shows that are not instant successes rarely get a second chance.”

You can watch The Family Pile on ITVX here.

A teaser shares: “The Family Pile is a comedic exploration of one of life’s big milestones, via four sisters who have lost their parents and are packing up the family home to sell.

“But even in grief their messy lives go on…”