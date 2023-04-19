Channel 4 to air Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial documentary series

Channel 4 has announced a three-part series exploring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial.

Provisionally titled Depp v Heard, the documentary will be the first in-depth look at the defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which went viral and captured the public’s interest in a way rarely seen before.

A synopsis shares: “The trial of Depp v Heard, in which both parties accused each other of domestic abuse, was a global media event and dubbed “the first TikTok trial”. It raised huge questions about violence, gender and the memeifcation of justice in the era of post-truth.

“The series, made by Bitachon365 and co-producer Empress Films, places Depp and Heard’s testimonies side by side for the first time, bringing together courtroom footage, news sources, existing interview footage and User Generated Content from various social media platforms to explore some of the extraordinary moments of the trial and the impact this had on public opinion at the time.”

The series will be directed by BAFTA-nominated Emma Cooper.

A release date is to be confirmed in due course.