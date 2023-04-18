Waterloo Road renewed on BBC One with new episodes this May

BBC One has confirmed Waterloo Road will be back for a brand new series this May.

A revival of the hit school drama, which originally aired on the BBC between 2006 and 2015, made its debut in January.

Now it’s been revealed seven brand new episodes will come to BBC One and iPlayer next month.

Waterloo Road first look: Valerine Chambers (SHAUNA SHIM), Joe Casey (JAMES BAXTER), Kim Campbell (ANGELA GRIFFIN) & Lindon King (VINCENT JEROME). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

The cast will see Jamie Glover return as Andrew Treneman, last seen in the series in 2009.

A teaser shares: “The ex-deputy head, English teacher, and former flame of Kim Campbell will return to Waterloo Road, but is Mr. Treneman back to help a struggling Kim take control of the school, or is he back to stir things up?”

Cast returning from the most recent series will be Angela Griffin (Kim Campbell), Adam Thomas (Donte Charles), Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters), Vincent Jerome (Lindon King), James Baxter (Joe Casey), Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell), Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers), Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie), Rachel Leskovac (Coral Walker), Katherine Pearce (Amy Spratt), Ryan Clayton (Mike Rutherford) and Sonia Ibrahim (Jamilah Omar).

Joining them are Paul Bazely (Benidorm, Black Mirror, Cruella, Pirates of the Caribbean) and Jenny Platt (Coronation Street, The Bay) as parents of pupils, whilst Olwen May (Coronation Street, Happy Valley, Emmerdale) and James Quinn (Early Doors, Coronation Street) are also set to make an appearance at the school.

Angela Griffin said: “It’s great to be back on BBC One and to be able to offer iPlayer fans some great new episodes. We have such a wonderful and talented cast, all of whom bring so much to Waterloo Road. This series holds a fair few surprises for Kim and everyone around her and I can’t wait for people to catch up with all the action inside and outside the school.”

Jamie Glover added: “I am so excited to be returning to Waterloo Road. The school has been such an important part of my life and it’s wonderful to be able to rekindle the old flame. Not to mention the joy of getting to work with the incomparable Angela Griffin once more. I hope that people will enjoy seeing Andrew and Kim together in the school again. Older? Certainly, there’s the grey hair to prove it…! Wiser? Who knows?”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama commented: “We are thrilled that Waterloo Road is returning following its successful run earlier this year. To have Jamie Glover reprise his role as Andrew Treneman alongside our fantastic returning and new cast members is a real treat and we can’t wait to share more stories from the school.”

A start date for the new episodes is to be confirmed.

For now past episodes are available on BBC iPlayer here.