Champion start date confirmed for new BBC One drama

Champion is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

Described as an “explosive story of what happens when fame collides with family”, Champion is the first TV project from Candice Carty-Williams, author of Queenie and People Person.

A teaser shares: “Rap sensation Bosco Champion is home from prison, and ready to dominate the music industry once more.

“But when his dutiful younger sister Vita’s own talent is discovered by Bosco’s rival, she steps out of her brother’s shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another and tearing apart the whole family in the process.”

Champion start date

Champion will air on BBC One and iPlayer from Saturday, 1 July at 9:15PM.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

The musical drama features Déja J Bowens as Vita with Malcolm Kamulete (Top Boy, Ill Manors) as Bosco, with music sensation Ray BLK (also her TV debut) as Vita’s best friend Honey. Nadine Marshall (Sherwood, Small Axe) and Ray Fearon (His Dark Materials, Beauty and the Beast) appear as Bosco and Vita’s parents Aria and Beres Champion, with Jo Martin (Doctor Who, Top Boy) as Bosco’s manager Dawn.

The cast also features Kerim Hassan, Adeyinka Akinrinade, Tom Forbes, Genesis Lynea, Karl Collins, Francis Lovehall, Corey Weekes and Rachel Adedeji.

Creator Candice Carty-Williams said: “Three years after I dreamt up Bosco and Vita Champion, this brother and sister duo, their family, their friends and their enemies, are about to hit screens across the globe, with a backdrop of all original music. Seeing the cast bring these songs and characters to life and make them their own has been thrilling, emotional and satisfying. I can’t wait for viewers to meet the Champions and fall in love with them like I have.”

