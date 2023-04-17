This Morning and Coronation Street to unite for Coronation special

Two of ITV1’s most iconic shows are set to join forces for a very special show ahead of HM The King’s Coronation.

Alison Hammond was live on the cobbles on This Morning this week as she revealed the show and Coronation Street will come together and get the Coronation weekend celebrations started with a special on Friday, 5 May.

It will see This Morning broadcast live from the Corrie cobbles for a 150-minute instalment with Alison and co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Alison shared her excitement as she was joined by Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley, and Jodie Prenger, who plays Glenda Shuttleworth in the soap, outside the Rovers, to deliver the news and invited viewers to join them for a show packed with special guests and a party fit for a King!

Alison said: “I literally cannot wait to be back visiting the cobbles again. I always have such a great time with the Coronation Street team and to be there with our This Morning team this time for such a special occasion will be epic, it’s going to be so much fun!”

Dermot added: “I cannot think of a more iconic way to spend a Friday hosting with Alison and delivering a show like this ahead of the King’s Coronation. We will definitely be bringing the party to Manchester that day!”

Iain MacLeod, Series Producer, Coronation Street commented: “The whole place is buzzing about having This Morning here for the Coronation! It seems totally fitting to have daytime royalty, teaming up with soap royalty to celebrate actual royalty and we can’t wait to join Alison, Dermot and the team in raising a pint of Newton and Ridley to His Majesty in the Rovers Return.”

Martin Frizell, Executive Producer, This Morning shared: “We’ve had this idea for a while now and I’m thrilled it’s coming to life. Whilst we have taken This Morning to various locations throughout the years, I think to have two of ITV’s biggest and longest-running shows coming together like this for a unique event to celebrate and mark such a momentous moment in history will be a huge treat for viewers and fans alike.”

