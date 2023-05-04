Steeltown Murders start date confirmed for new BBC One drama

Gareth John Bale as DC Geraint Bale, Philip Glenister as DCI Paul Bethell and Steffan Rhodri as Phil Bach Rees. Credit: BBC

Steeltown Murders is the brand new drama coming to BBC One in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

The four-part factual crime drama is written by Ed Whitmore (Manhunt, Safe House).

A teaser shares: “Set in both 1973 and the early 2000s, Steeltown Murders centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area and the remarkable story of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Siôn Alun Davies as Phil Bach, Rees Scott Arthur as DCI Paul Bethell and Dyfan Dwyfor as DS Vic Jenkins in 1973. Credit BBC

“Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found.”

Steeltown Murders start date

Steeltown Murders begins on Monday, 15 May at 9PM on BBC One.

You’ll also be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

Philip Glenister (Life On Mars, State Of Play) and Steffan Rhodri (In My Skin, Gavin & Stacey) lead the cast as DCI Paul Bethell and Phil ‘Bach’ Rees, with their younger selves played by Scott Arthur (Good Omens, Borg McEnroe) and Siôn Alun Davies (The Sandman, Hidden) respectively.

They will be joined by Keith Allen, Priyanga Burford, Sharon Morgan, Nia Roberts, Elinor Crawley, Gareth John Bale, Kriss Dosanjh, Matthew Gravelle, Amy Morgan, Oliver Ryan, Dyfan Dwyfor, and more.

Writer Ed Whitmore said: “I was drawn to this tragic true story because it’s ultimately as much about the scarring effects of an unsolved crime on a community as it is the crime itself. The narrative unfolds on two timelines – 1973 and 2002 – and the chance to chart the interweaving lives of our characters across this epic canvas is quite simply a gift to a dramatist.”

More on: BBC TV