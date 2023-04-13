The Tourist cast revealed for series two of BBC One drama

Casting has been announced for series two of The Tourist on BBC One.

The Tourist stars Jamie Doran and is written by award-winning writing team Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste, The Missing, Liar).

After its first outing in 2022, filming is now underway on a second outing.

Joining the BAFTA and Golden Globe award nominated Jamie Dornan (Belfast, The Fall) and Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’) are Conor MacNeill (Industry, The Fall), Olwen Fouéré (Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Northman), Francis Magee (Justice League, Then You Run), Mark McKenna (Sing Street, One of Us is Lying), Diarmaid Murtagh (Vikings, Outlander), and Nessa Matthews (Neon, HEN). Series two also sees Greg Larsen reprise his role as Ethan Krum.

A teaser of the new series shares: “After their adventure in the Australian Outback, The Tourist’s epic second series follows Dornan and Macdonald’s characters Elliot and Helen as they travel to Ireland together.

“In an attempt to rediscover Elliot’s roots following his memory loss, they’re dragged into the dangerous whirlwind of his past life and are confronted by friends and foes both old and new, including Niamh Cassidy (Olwen Fouéré) and the McDonnell family – Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh), Orla (Nessa Matthews), Fergal (Mark McKenna), and Frank (Francis Magee). Detective Ruairi Slater (Conor MacNeill) becomes embroiled in the crossfire between the McDonnells and the Cassidys as the secrets of the family rivalry unravel.”

Harry and Jack Williams, Writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures said: “We’re so excited to take Elliot and Helen to Ireland, where they will meet a host of dark and off beat new characters. With a stellar cast to match, we can’t wait for it all to be brought to life.”

Lindsay Salt, BBC Director of Drama, added: “I could not be happier to welcome the phenomenon that is The Tourist back to BBC One and iPlayer. With an ingenious new adventure from the dazzling minds of Harry and Jack Williams, things are about to get even wilder for Elliot and Helen.”

For now, series one of The Tourist is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.